Indian Coast Guard rescues man from tugboat off Gujarat coast
The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Wednesday evacuated a critically-ill man from a tugboat off Gujarat's Veraval coast and shifted him to a government hospital for further treatment, officials said.
After receiving information regarding a medical emergency on tug 'ABS Anokhi' on Tuesday, ICG interceptor craft IC-121 immediately rushed from ICG maritime Rescue Sub-Centre at Veraval in Gir Somnath district of Gujarat, it said in a statement.
One K Ponnusamy, 47, was evacuated from the tug located around 10 km from Veraval, it said.
Upon reaching the vessel, the Coast Guard team communicated with the tugboat and carried out the evacuation.
Ponnusamy, who was seriously ill, was transferred to the ICG craft under supervision of the onboard medical team and was further shifted to the government hospital in Veraval, where he received the necessary medical attention.