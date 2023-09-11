Indian diaspora body congratulates PM Modi for successfully holding G20 Summit

Live
Just In
An organisation associated with the Indian diaspora on Monday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successfully held G20 summit.
New Delhi: An organisation associated with the Indian diaspora on Monday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successfully held G20 summit.
In a letter to the prime minister, president of the Indian World Forum Puneet Singh Chandhok said that the multilateral event has delivered an ambitious, action-oriented, decisive and inclusive road map for a better planet.
"At a moment when the global economy is suffering from the overlapping shocks of the climate crisis, conflict and fragility, the Delhi summit proved that the G20 could still drive solutions to key international issues. The detailed declaration adopted at the summit has showcased India as a global power," the letter said.
"The series of events organised during the year and the leaders summit has displayed civilisational heritage and highlighted contemporary achievements of India at large," it added further.