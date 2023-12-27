Indian Government Cracks Down On Advertisements For Illegal Loan Apps On Social Media Platforms

The central government has issued directives to social media and online platforms, instructing them not to host advertisements for illegal loan and betting apps. Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar emphasized the crackdown on fraudulent loan apps being advertised on various platforms, stating, "We are now cracking down on advertising of fraudulent loan apps that many platforms are carrying."



Addressing the issue, the Minister of State for Electronics and IT stated, "One of the areas we are now cracking down on is advertising of fraudulent loan apps that many platforms are carrying, and we have, through yesterday's advisory, made it clear that no intermediary can carry advertisements of fraudulent loan apps because it will be misleading and exploits people who are using the internet."

He highlighted the evolving nature of jurisprudence and the government's approach to ensuring a safe and trusted internet. The Minister pointed out that the IT rules explicitly outline 11 areas of prohibited content.