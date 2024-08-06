Indian Government Monitors Violence In Bangladesh, Ensures Protection of Minorities

On Tuesday, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar informed that the government is in contact with the Indian community in Bangladesh, which has been affected by violence, and is keeping a close watch on the condition of minorities there. Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, he mentioned that border security forces have been instructed to stay highly vigilant due to widespread looting and rioting in Bangladesh.

Jaishankar, who led an all-party meeting earlier that day, noted that Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had urgently sought permission to visit India for the "moment." However, he did not provide further details about her future plans. Hasina is currently staying in a safe house near Delhi.

Describing the attacks on minorities and their homes as "worrying," Jaishankar emphasized that the situation of minorities is being closely monitored. He mentioned that various groups and organizations are taking steps to ensure their protection and well-being. The government will remain concerned until law and order are fully restored.

Jaishankar's remarks come amid social media reports and videos showing temples being set on fire and the homes and businesses of Hindus being attacked. Specifically, an ISKCON temple in Meherpur, Khulna, and a Kali temple were vandalized and set ablaze. Additionally, two Hindu councillors were reportedly lynched by a mob.