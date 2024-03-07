  • Menu
Indian Navy rescues 21 crew from missile-hit Barbados sea Carrier MV

The Indian Navy warship INS Kolkata has rescued 21 crew members, including one Indian national from Barbados flagged Bulk carrier MV True confidence which was reportedly hit by a drone or missile in Gulf of Aden.

New Delhi: The Indian Navy warship INS Kolkata has rescued 21 crew members, including one Indian national from Barbados flagged Bulk carrier MV True confidence which was reportedly hit by a drone or missile in Gulf of Aden.

The incident occurred on Wednesday approximately 55 nm South West of Aden, resulting in critical injuries to crew forcing them to abandon ships, the Navy said.

INS Kolkata arrived at the spot at 4.45 p.m. and rescued 21 crew members from the life raft using its integral helicopter and boats.

Critical medical aid was provided to the injured crew by the ship's medical team.

The rescued crew, including the critically injured personnel, have been evacuated to Djibouti.

Earlier, on Monday, a Liberian-flagged MV MSC Sky II transiting approximately 90 Nm South East of Aden reported on fire due to drone or missile attack.

According to the Indian Navy, INS Kolkata, mission deployed in the region for maritime security operations, promptly responded and arrived at scene of incident by 10.30 p.m.

A specialised firefighting team of 12 personnel from INS Kolkata embarked the vessel early morning hours on Tuesday to assist firefighting efforts.

