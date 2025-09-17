Indian Railway Kicks Off 'Swachhata Hi Seva' Campaign 2025 at New Delhi Railway Station

The 'Swachhata Hi Seva' Campaign 2025 was officially launched today at the Ajmeri Gate side of the New Delhi Railway Station by Shri Satish Kumar, Chairman and CEO of the Railway Board.

The event, which marks the start of a fortnight-long cleanliness drive across the Indian Railways network, saw Shri Satish Kumar administer a Swachhata Pledge to railway officers and staff at New Delhi station. Following the pledge, he actively participated in 'shramdan' (voluntary labor) to contribute to the station's cleanliness.

The campaign, which will culminate on October 2nd, 2025, on Swachh Bharat Diwas, will feature a series of activities aimed at promoting cleanliness. The initiative emphasizes collective responsibility in maintaining a clean and hygienic environment.

Ms. Aruna Nayar, Joint Secretary, Railway Board at Rail Bhavan administered the Swachchta pledge at Rail Bhavan to officers and staff. Other Members of Railway Board were present at different stations in Delhi Area.

Shri Ashok Kumar Verma, General Manager, Northern Railway administered the Swachchta pledge to officers and staff at Baroda House.