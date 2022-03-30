Indian Student Injured During Ukraine War Seeks Government Help For Further Treatment

Harjot Singh, who was wounded many times while escaping Ukraine's war-torn capital Kyiv last month, has been released from the Army hospital in New Delhi. His brother Prabhjot stated that his condition has stabilised.



Harjot's family has also urged to the government for financial assistance with his treatment.

Prabhjot said that Harjot was discharged yesterday, and he is doing well, but it will take some time for him to fully recuperate. He remarked that their financial situation is precarious. They are urging the Indian government to assist them in his brother's continued treatment.

On March 7, Harjot was flown back to India on a special Indian Air Force mission.

The 31-year-old Indian student had boarded a cab towards the western Ukrainian city of Lviv in an attempt to flee Kyiv amid the intense Russian military attack. He was shot four times, one of which hit him in the chest.

The doctor said that his hands and feet will be treated for roughly a year. His financial situation is dire, and his father is no longer working as he is retired. He wants the Indian government to assist his with his treatment.

Harjot's father, Kesar Singh, stated that if his son is given another chance, he will absolutely return to Ukraine for studies. He added that his son will first try to heal, and then he will consider what should be done. He stated that there is no such thing as a good or evil country; it is a battle between two egos more than a battle between nations.