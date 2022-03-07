Indian student shot at in Ukraine returns today

New Delhi: Harjot Singh, the student who was shot at in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, is returning on Monday as part of the government's evacuation programme "Operation Ganga", Union Minister VK Singh tweeted on Sunday.

"Harjot Singh is the Indian who was shot during the war in Kyiv. His passport was also lost in the chaos.

Glad to inform that Harjot is reaching India with us tomorrow. Hope there is a speedy recovery with home food and care," the minister's tweet read.