Indians among top asylum seekers in US

New Delhi: The number of Indians seeking asylum in the US has surged dramatically over the past three years, reflecting a growing desire to pursue opportunities in the US.

Data from the US Department of Homeland Security shows that asylum applications from India soared by 855 per cent, rising from 4,330 in the 2021 (FY21) to 41,330 in FY23. Notably, nearly half of these applicants are reported to be from Gujarat.

In 2023, Indians ranked as the fifth-largest group for defensive asylum and the seventh-largest for affirmative asylum applications. The data, highlighted in the 2023 Asylees Annual Flow Report released in October, reveals that 5,340 Indians were granted asylum that year. This includes 2,710 affirmative cases and 2,630 defensive cases.

In fact, the number of Indian asylum applications has been steadily increasing. In FY21, Indians filed a total of 4,330 applications, comprising 2,090 affirmative applications to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) and 2,240 defensive applications.

By FY22, this number had more than tripled to 14,570, with 5,370 affirmative and 9,200 defensive requests, according to a report by The Times of India.

By FY23, the number of Indian asylum applicants had nearly tripled again, reaching 41,330.

This continued growth suggests a broader pattern of individuals seeking refuge or legal status in the US due to various personal, economic, and political factors.

The approval rate for Indian asylum seekers has also shown significant growth. In FY21, 1,330 Indian applicants were granted asylum, including 700 through affirmative applications and 630 through defensive proceedings. In FY22, successful cases more than tripled to 4,260, with 2,180 affirmative and 2,080 defensive grants.

The upward trend persisted in FY23, with 5,340 Indians receiving asylum. Of these, 2,710 cases were affirmative, while 2,630 were defensive. India ranked as the fifth-largest nationality for defensive asylum grants, underscoring a rising demand for protection among Indian nationals.