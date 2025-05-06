India's Counter To Pahalgam Terror Attack: Putin vows full support

New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin called Prime Minister Narendra Modi over phone on Monday to reiterate his condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack and to support India’s fight against terrorism and bringing the perpetrators of the incident to justice.

Putin was among the first world leaders to denounce the terror attack on April 22 that killed 26 civilians and call for its sponsors and perpetrators to be punished. Other world leaders, including US President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, have called up Modi to condemn the attack.

During his phone call with Modi, Putin “strongly condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam,” conveyed condolences at the loss of innocent lives and “expressed full support to India in the fight against terrorism”, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a social media post. Putin “emphasised that the perpetrators of the heinous attack and their supporters must be brought to justice”, Jaiswal said.

A statement from the Russian embassy quoted Putin as describing the terror attack as “barbaric” and said both sides emphasised the “need for an uncompromising fight against terrorism”.

“During the conversation, the strategic nature of Russian-Indian relations as a special privileged partnership was emphasised. These relations are not subject to external influence and continue to develop dynamically in all areas,” the statement said.

Both leaders reiterated their commitment to deepen the special and privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia.

Modi conveyed his greetings to Putin for the 80th anniversary of the Victory Day, which marks the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II, and invited him to India for the annual India-Russia Summit later in the year, Jaiswal said.

Soon after the terror attack, which India has said has “cross-border linkages”, Putin formally conveyed his condolences to President Droupadi Murmu and Modi and said in his message: “There can be no justification for this brutal crime. We expect that its sponsors and perpetrators will be duly punished.”

At the time, Putin conveyed his readiness for further strengthening cooperation with Indian partners in the fight against all forms of terrorism.