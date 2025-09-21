India’s first all women’s LL.M in forensics & criminal laws launched

New Delhi: Department of Legal Studies Banasthali Vidyapith announced the launch of India’s First All Women LL.M in Forensics during the inaugration of Forensic Science Conclave 2025.

The two-day academic extravaganza brought together eminent forensic scientists, legal experts, academicians, and students from all over India, making it a milestone in bridging the discipline of forensic science and law.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by Prof. Ina Aditya Shastri, Vice-Chancellor, Banasthali Vidyapith who delivered a welcome address to all the 225 guests, dignitaries and participants from across India and expressed optimism with preparing women for leadership roles in Forensic and Criminal Laws.

Prof Harsh Purohit, Dean, Department of Legal Studies gave the introductory address of the conclave and acquainted the audience with the experts. Learned experts for the 2 day conclave included Dr. Harsh Sharma (Former Director, FSL, U.P.), Prof. Adarsh Kumar (Director, FSL, U.P.), Prof. Anupam Johri (SMS Medical College, Jaipur).