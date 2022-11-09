India’s first pvt sector rocket Vikram-S to be launched soon

New Delhi: In what will be India's maiden space launch from the private sector, Skyroot Aerospace is set to lift off the country's first privately developed rocket into space. The Prarambh mission is expected to launch in the second week of November on a demonstration flight with the Vikram-S launch vehicle.

The mission will be historic since rockets in the country so far have been the domain of the public sector with the Indian Space Research Organisation leading the development, design, and launch of space missions.

While the company has said that the mission could be launched between November 12-16, they are yet to release any details about the final launch date. The company has already received a technical launch clearance from IN-SPACe, the country's nodal agency for promoting and regulating space-tech players.

Skyroot Business Development Lead Sireesh Pallikonda said this will be a demonstration flight with three customer payloads. "We are yet to get a final date for the launch, but Vikram-S will launch between November 12-16," he said.

"Thrilled to announce Prarambh, our maiden launch mission, also the first for the Indian private space sector, with launch window between 12-16 November 2022," the Telangana-based aerospace company on Tuesday said, as Isro chairman S Somnath unveiled the mission patch for the maiden launch in Bengaluru. Skyroot has been developing three variants of the Vikram rocket. While the Vikram-I can carry 480 kg of payload to Low Earth Orbit, the Vikram-II is equipped to lift off with 595 kg of cargo. Meanwhile, Vikram-III can launch with 815 kg to 500 km Low Inclination Orbit.

The Vikram-I launch vehicle will be powered by Kalam-100 rocket, which successfully went through a static fire test earlier this year. The test was conducted at a facility of one of the company's investors, Solar Industries India.