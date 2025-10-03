India’s growth firmly anchored in domestic factors amid global volatility: FM Sitharaman

We are in an era of an unprecedented global volatility where rules of international engagement are being rewritten, but India’s growth is firmly rooted in domestic factors and the country's capacity to absorb global shocks is strong, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said here on Friday.

She highlighted that India’s robust domestic factors minimise impact of global uncertainties.

“We are in a shifting global landscape which resembles a zero-sum approach. Indian economy is resilient and continues to grow sustainably,” FM Sitharaman said while delivering an inaugural address at the ‘Kautilya Economic Conclave 2025’ in the national capital.

“By 2047, becoming Viksit Bharat by self reliance does not mean we wish to be a closed economy. We have to reach 8 per cent GDP growth to get to the goal for a developed nation,” she told the gathering.

According to the Finance Minister, we cannot afford to be passive spectators in today’s era.

“We must be active participants. Nations need to make choices between new monetary architecture. No nation can insulate itself from systemic changes, we must prepare to engage with them. Tariffs, sanctions and decoupling strategies are reshaping supply chains. International institutions need to reflect today's realities,” she stressed.

Finance Minister further stated that what we face is not a temporary disruption but a structural transformation.

“The scale of challenge is too big. We will be understating the challenge at hand; it is structural transformation,” she said.

“The world as a whole is looking to come out of uncertainty, the global order is shifting. The world that emerged out of cold war and pushed for globalisation seems to be a thing of the past. Rules of international engagement are being rewritten,” she mentioned.

FM Sitharaman pointed out that the global order is shifting, with multilateral institutions currently undermining confidence in the international community. She cited the recent G20 discussions, where experts deliberated on the need for reforms in multilateral institutions to restore stability.

Highlighting India's twin-track approach, the finance minister said the nation aims to simultaneously attain developed economy status by 2047 and strengthen self-reliance, clarifying that self-reliance does not imply pursuing a closed economy.