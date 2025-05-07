India’s Operation Sindoor Success and a Look at Past India-Pakistan Wars

India's Operation Sindoor was a strong answer to the Pahalgam terror attack. More than 100 Pakistani terrorists were killed in the strike. People across India are celebrating the success of the mission. Families of the Pahalgam victims feel that justice as been served.

Now, let’s look at the wars between India and Pakistan so far:

1947

This was the first war between India and Pakistan.

It started after India became independent in 1947.

Pakistan-supported fighters entered Kashmir.

The war lasted for 12 months and 10 days.

India pushed them back, but Pakistan kept control of one-third of Kashmir (now called PoK).

The United Nations helped stop the war.

After this, the Line of Control (LoC) was created.

1965



The second war happened in 1965, also over Kashmir.

Pakistan started this war with Operation Gibraltar.

The war lasted for 17 days.

India entered Pakistani land and captured important areas.

Later, both countries agreed to return captured land under the Tashkent Agreement, helped by the Soviet Union.

India had the upper hand in this war.

1971



The third war happened in 1971.

This war led to the independence of Bangladesh.

Bangladesh was earlier called East Pakistan.

Pakistan’s army attacked people in East Pakistan.

India helped Bangladesh and won the war in just 13 days.

About 93,000 Pakistani soldiers surrendered to India.

This was a huge win for India.

Bangladesh became a new country after this war.

1999



The fourth war was in 1999, called the Kargil War.

Pakistani soldiers and terrorists entered Indian land.

India started Operation Vijay to push them back.

The war lasted for 83 days.

India successfully got back all occupied areas.

The Indian Army showed great strength in this war.

Other Major Incidents (Not Full Wars)

2001–2002: Attack on Indian Parliament created tension.

2019: Balakot airstrike after Pulwama terror attack.

2020–2021: Small fights at the India-Pakistan border.