India Russia trade news: In the midst of the US imposition of 50 percent Trump tariffs India the Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar Russia ties trade as well as urging India Russia business to interact "more intensively" with their Indian counterparts.

In announcing India's rapid growth in its economy and initiatives such as "Make in India which have opened new doors for foreign companies Mr. Jaishankar declared that these factors are an opportunity to Russian firms to get involved more.

The Indian economy has crossed USD 4 trillion and is expected to grow at a rate of approximately 7% per year over the coming years. As such, the country requires reliable sources of critical imports such as fertilizers, chemicals, and equipment. “India’s growing infrastructure is also creating new opportunities for international businesses with a proven track record,” said Mr. Jaishankar.

“As part of its initiatives such as ‘Make in India,’ India is forging new paths in India foreign relations.. As a modernizing and urbanizing country, its new consumption and lifestyle patterns are creating new demands. Officials said that this has also opened up a new window of opportunity for Russian businesses to strengthen their ties with Indian partners and asked them to leverage it.”

In announcing the fact that Russian companies in India have maintained one of the strongest relations between major nations In his speech, Jaishankar demanded greater "strenuous efforts" to diversify and improve trade between the two nations.

"India as well as Russia have maintained one of the longest-running relations between nations in recent times. It is now recognized by the world. But, this was not necessarily translated into a significant exchange among US tariffs impact India.