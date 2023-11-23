Live
IndiGo flight lands in Karachi due to medical emergency; passenger declared dead on arrival
New Delhi: An IndiGo flight enroute Hyderabad from Jeddah faced a medical emergency that ended rather tragically after a passenger on board fell ill.
Acting swiftly, the pilot diverted the flight to Karachi to seek immediate medical attention for the affected passenger. Upon landing in Karachi, a doctor promptly attended to the passenger, but despite the efforts, the person could not be saved as he was declared dead on arrival.
"On Thursday, there was a medical emergency on board IndiGo flight 6E 68 operating from Jeddah to Hyderabad. The captain diverted the flight to Karachi, where the passenger was attended to by a doctor on arrival," said an airline spokesperson.
"Unfortunately, the passenger did not survive and was declared dead on arrival. The flight departed from Karachi after completing the formalities and landed in Hyderabad at 9:08 IST," said the spokesperson.
"We are in touch with the family members of the deceased and our thoughts and prayers are with them," the spokesperson added.