IndiGo Flight Returns to Delhi After Technical Snag, Lands Safely

Representational Image. 

An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Imphal returned shortly after takeoff due to a minor technical issue.

An IndiGo flight to Imphal returned to Delhi on Thursday. The pilots found a small technical issue after takeoff.

They turned the plane back as a safety step. It landed safely at Delhi airport.

Experts checked the aircraft. After that, it flew to Imphal again.

The number of passengers was not shared. The airline said safety is always the top priority.

They also said sorry for the trouble caused to passengers.

This quick action shows the airline's focus on safe and trusted service.

After the crash of the Air India plane, many instances of minor issues with planes have been reported, causing a concern from passengers, particularly among frequent travellers.

