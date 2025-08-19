Indigo Passenger Privacy Breach: First Officer Enters Lavatory Before Takeoff, Airline Response Criticized

A passenger on an Indigo flight said her privacy was broken. A First Officer opened the bathroom door while she was inside. This happened before the plane took off on Friday the 8th. The flight was late.

She went to use the forward bathroom. It was unlocked. She locked the door. After she heard knocking and answered, a male crew member opened the door quickly. He looked at her while she was in a private moment. He said oh and closed the door. She felt shocked and upset.

The women flight attendants said sorry only for the trouble. They said the man probably did not see anything. She felt scared and alone.

The crew did not stop talking to her. They kept saying it was not a big deal. When she wanted to talk to the senior crew, they told her to meet them in the cockpit. The cockpit is a small room with two men. One was the same First Officer. This made her more scared.

After the flight, she sent an email to Indigo leaders, including the CEO. Indigo called her and said it was an inconvenience. They sent a formal email, but no direct sorry. They offered to pay back her ticket and gave some vouchers. The money was a little over half her ticket price.

She feels Indigo did not care. She said they did not show respect.

Indigo said they talked to the crew member. They will give more training. They said customer safety and comfort are very important. They want to fix the problem.