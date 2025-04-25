Inductus Study: 120+ Mid-Sized GCCs to Create 40,000 Jobs by 2026

A new report by Inductus GCC has revealed that mid-sized Global Capability Centers (GCCs) in India are experiencing rapid growth, outpacing the broader GCC market with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2 per cent, compared to the market's average of 4.5 per cent. The report, titled Mid-Sized Global Corporations Establishing GCCs in India: Navigating Uncertainties with Confidence, highlights the growing role of smaller-scale centers with 200 to 1,000 employees as global companies seek specialized expertise and greater operational flexibility.

The study indicates that over 120 new mid-market GCCs are expected to open in India by 2026, building on the more than 800 existing centers already employing around 220,000 professionals. The mid-sized sector is poised for a 15-20 per cent revenue growth between 2024 and 2026, underscoring the increasing importance of these centers to global companies. Notably, 65 per cent of mid-sized firms intend to ramp up their investments in these operations over the next two years, seeing them as key to driving innovation.

Alouk Kumar, Founder and CEO of Inductus, commented on the findings: "Mid-sized GCCs have transformed from being cost-saving hubs to pivotal centers of innovation. Our research shows that many companies now find immense value in these smaller, more flexible operations, which offer the agility needed to quickly adapt to market demands while maintaining specialized expertise. These centers bridge the gap between boutique operations and larger-scale centers, providing a strategic advantage."

The cost efficiency of these centers is a significant factor in their growth. Companies report saving 30-40 per cent in operational costs by setting up in India, compared to other global locations. These savings are being reinvested in innovation and other strategic initiatives. As of 2024, mid-market GCCs account for nearly 50 per cent of India's GCC ecosystem, a clear sign of their expanding influence.

The Delhi-NCR region, especially Noida and Greater Noida, has become a hotbed for these centers, driving local economic growth through job creation, infrastructure expansion, and the development of ancillary services. Additionally, the trend of setting up in tier-2 and tier-3 cities is contributing to regional economic development and creating employment opportunities outside major metropolitan areas.

The survey also reveals high adoption of transformative technologies by mid-sized GCCs. Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) are increasingly being used for automation and predictive analytics. Over 70 per cent of these centers have adopted Cloud Computing, which supports scalability and remote work capabilities. The implementation of enhanced cybersecurity measures is also a key focus, along with the growing use of the Internet of Things (IoT) in specific sectors.

Inductus remains at the forefront of providing actionable insights into the GCC sector, leveraging its extensive research capabilities and experience in the global operations landscape. The company continues to support businesses seeking to navigate the evolving dynamics of global capabilities and innovation strategies.

Key Takeaways:

- Mid-sized GCCs in India are growing at a rate of 6.2 per cent CAGR, exceeding the overall market's 4.5 per cent growth.

- Over 120 new mid-market GCCs are expected to open in India by 2026.

- These centers are key to innovation and cost efficiency for global companies.

- Delhi-NCR and emerging tier-2 and tier-3 cities are becoming prime locations for GCCs.

- Transformative technologies like AI, ML, and Cloud Computing are being widely adopted.