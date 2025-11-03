Industrialist Sarat Sahoo passes away

Bhubaneswar: Noted industrialist from Odisha, Sarat Kumar Sahoo, died at a hospital in Mumbai on Sunday, his family said. He was 76, and is survived by a son and a daughter.

Sahoo, the founder of Ruchi Foodline, was the Executive Chairman of Odisha Assembly of Small and Medium Enterprises (OASME). A household name across the State for his company’s product ‘Ruchi Masala’, Sahoo started his business from a small unit on rented premises in Cuttack 49 years ago. Ruchi Foodline now has 18,000 outlets across seven countries.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly, Naveen Patnaik, were among scores of people who expressed their condolences over Sahoo’s demise.

Taking to X, Majhi wrote, “I am saddened to know about the demise of Dr Sarat Kumar Sahoo, the founder of Ruchi Foodline. This is an irreparable loss for Odisha’s industrial sector. I express my deep condolences to his family members and pray to Lord Jagannath to give peace to the departed soul.”

Patnaik said, “I am deeply saddened to know about the demise of eminent industrialist and founder of Ruchi Foodline, Sarat Kumar Sahoo. His contributions to promoting Odisha’s industry and identity on the global stage will always remain memorable. Along with praying for the eternal peace of his immortal soul, I convey my condolences to the bereaved family members.”