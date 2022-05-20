  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Infiltration bid on J&K LoC foiled, one terrorist killed

Infiltration bid on J&K LoC foiled, one terrorist killed
x

Infiltration bid on J&K LoC foiled, one terrorist killed (Photo/IANS)

Highlights

The Indian Army on Friday foiled an infiltration bid on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district in which one intruding terrorist was killed.

Srinagar: The Indian Army on Friday foiled an infiltration bid on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district in which one intruding terrorist was killed.

The Defence sources said, "An unidentified terrorist was killed by the Army's 3/9 GR during an infiltration bid in Tangdhar sector of the LoC in Kupwara district today."

Sources said the operation was still going on in the area.

Further details were awaited.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X