Just In
Infosys Co-Founder's Involvement in Caste Harassment Complaint Leads to Court Case
A person from the Bovi community has filed a complaint alleging caste-based harassment spanning from 2008 to 2025.
A person has complained about being bullied for their caste from 2008 to 2025. They say 18 people, including well-known people like Kris Gopalakrishnan (co-founder of Infosys) and Balaram (former head of the Indian Institute of Science), were mean to them. The bullying included name-calling and stopping them from getting jobs.
The court is now involved to look into these serious claims. The person making the complaint is from the Bovi community and used to work at the Indian Institute of Science. They say in 2014, they were falsely accused of being part of a trick (called a "honey trap") which led to them losing their job. The person claims that after they lost their job, these 18 people tried to stop them from getting work anywhere else in India.
Even though the person tried to get help from different places, like the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, they say the harassment continued. The court has given orders to stop the accused from bothering the person 15 times, but the harassment didn't stop.
The police have now started a case under the law that protects people from caste-based discrimination. The court will make a decision in the coming months.