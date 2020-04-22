Infosys techies test positive in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Some Infosys techies, spread across the globe, have tested Covid-19 positive, according to the software major here on Tuesday. "A few Infosys employees across the world have tested positive for Covid-19.

The company is in touch with them and their families to help them take rest and recover," the city-based IT behemoth said in a statement. The $12.6 billion company, however, didn't share the number of Covid-19 positive techies and their geographical location.

Infosys employs more than 2.43 lakh techies in 46 countries. The company has undertaken contact tracing measures to identify the colleagues of coronavirus positive techies, if any, who could have interacted with them, to be quarantined.