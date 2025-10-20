Inmarsat satellite phone services restored for TN's fishermen stranded at sea: FM Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said that the Inmarsat satellite phone services has been restored for over 30 fishermen from Tamil Nadu who were stranded at sea.

The British satellite telecommunications company restored satellite phone services after interventions from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), Sitharaman informed in a post on social media platform X.

The fishermen belonging to Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari district were left stranded at sea amid turbulent weather, she said, stating that the issue was flagged by the Fishermen Cell of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The men were left stranded after the Inmarsat satellite phone connection, used by fishermen in the deep sea, malfunctioned.

"Heartening to note that Inmarsat satellite phone services have been restored for over 30 fishermen currently out in the deep sea, following the intervention of @BSNLCorporate and @DoT_India," the Finance Minister said.

“The private operator has temporarily resumed connectivity successfully for many users, enabling communication with those at high sea,” she added.

The Finance Minister said her office had spoken with Father Thomas of St Mary’s Church, Vallavilai, who raised concerns over the loss of Inmarsat satellite phone connectivity with several fishing boats currently at sea.

The weather alert is now reaching most of the fishermen, and they are taking necessary precautionary measures to return safely.

“BSNL and @DoT_India are working closely with the private operator to ensure that services are restored for the remaining fishermen as per their requirements,” Sitharaman said.

“My office has conveyed about the phone services being restored to the Father Thomas, Vallavalai village, who expressed his relief and gratitude.

“The Government of India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, remains deeply committed to the welfare, safety, and security of Tamil Nadu’s fishermen and stands firmly with them in their hour of need,” Sitharaman said.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the intensified monsoon has led to the formation of a persistent low-pressure trough over southern Kerala and adjoining Comorin Sea regions, while a deep depression over the southeast Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area continues to hover in the same zone.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into Southeast and adjoining Eastcentral Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep and Comorin Area and along and off Karnataka, Kerala and adjoining South Tamil Nadu coasts till October 21 and over southwest and adjoining southeast and west central Arabian Sea during October 22 and 23, the meteorological department said in a press release.

Fishermen have been advised to return to the shore as strong winds of 35–55 kmph are expected over the south and central Bay of Bengal, the Arabian Sea near Kerala, Karnataka, Lakshadweep, and Maldives areas until October 23.