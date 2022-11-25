INS Shivalik and Kamorta complete visit to South Korea

New Delhi: Indian Naval Ships participated in international activity in South Korea. The Republic of Korea Navy, was the partner of Indian Navy during this visit.

There were Shivalik and Kamorta ships that completed the strategic visit to South Korea. Shivalik and Kamorta also undertook a Maritime Partnership Exercise with Republic of Korea Navy Ship, an Indian Navy official said it on Friday.

According to the Ministry of Defence, Indian Naval Ships Shivalik and Kamorta visited to South Korea. During their stay at Busan from 21 to 23 November, they participated in multiple activities with the Republic of Korea (RoK) Navy. It included official and social interactions, cross-deck visits and sports fixtures, the defence ministry official added.

The Indian Navy said: "The Commanding Officers of both Indian ships also called on Vice Admiral Kang Dong Hun, Commander Republic of Korea Fleet, who welcomed the Indian ships and discussed avenues to further strengthen maritime cooperation between Indian Navy and the RoK Navy. Vice Admiral Kang visited INS Shivalik and interacted with the Ambassador of India to RoK Shri Amit Kumar."

On departure from Busan, Shivalik and Kamorta undertook a Maritime Partnership Exercise with RoK Navy Ship No Jeok Bong. The exercise signified the close bonds of friendship and further enhanced interoperability between both the navies, the official added.

The strength of Indian Navy has been improved as a second ship of Project 15B stealth guided missile destroyers being built at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), was delivered to the Indian Navy on November 24, the Navy official said.

The ship is 163 metres long and 17 metres wide, displaces 7,400 tonnes when fully loaded and has a maximum speed of 30 knots. Apart from myriad indigenous equipment in the 'Float' and 'Move' categories, the destroyer is also installed with under-mentioned major indigenous weapons. The overall indigenous content of the project is approximately 75 per cent," a defence ministry official said.

The Ministry of Defence disclosed that it's indigenous equipment include the medium Range Surface-to-Air Missiles (BEL), BrahMos Surface-to-Surface Missiles (BrahMos Aerospace, New Delhi), Indigenous Torpedo Tube Launchers (Larsen & Toubro, Mumbai). Anti-Submarine Indigenous Rocket Launchers (Larsen & Toubro, Mumbai), 76mm Super Rapid Gun Mount (BHEL, Haridwar)