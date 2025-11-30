'Insightful, visionary': Leaders laud PM Modi’s message in Mann Ki Baat

New Delhi, Nov 30: Leaders on Sunday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message in the 128th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', highlighting its emphasis on self-reliance, indigenous products, and youth empowerment.

The episode focused mainly on the “Vocal for Local” campaign, India’s craftsmanship, and the nation’s vision for 2047.

Bihar Minister Dilip Jaiswal said the programme once again delivered valuable insights for citizens.

“Today’s Mann Ki Baat by the Prime Minister provided a great opportunity to understand, learn and gain insights,” he said, noting that the monthly broadcast continues to serve as a meaningful platform for public engagement.

BJP MLA Pankaj Singh emphasised the Prime Minister’s long-standing call for self-reliance as India works toward becoming a fully developed nation by 2047.

“The Prime Minister has always emphasised making our country self-reliant. By 2047, we aim to establish India as a developed nation. Naturally, we need to realise and utilise our own strengths and knowledge. For this, our country must become self-reliant. The Prime Minister has long urged people to adopt swadeshi products and to prioritise local goods. In line with this vision, he has repeatedly encouraged everyone to support being ‘vocal for local’,” Singh said.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Girish Chandra Yadav echoed similar sentiments, praising the motivational impact of the programme.

“Today we listened to Mann Ki Baat. The Prime Minister continuously encourages citizens to progress in every field and discusses issues that inspire people, helping build a self-reliant and developed India. The programme motivates us to achieve our goals and benefits the nation...”

Haryana Minister Anil Vij highlighted the Prime Minister’s focus on youth and sports in the latest episode.

“As every month, the Prime Minister interacts with the people of the country and discusses pressing issues, India’s achievements, and other important topics. Today, he spent more time talking about sports and players because he wants the youth of the country to channel their energy positively and strengthen the nation...” he said.

During the broadcast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated his call to strengthen the “Vocal for Local” movement.

“I always urge you all to carry forward the mantra of ‘Vocal for Local’. Just a few days ago, during the G-20 Summit, when it came to presenting gifts to several world leaders, I reiterated this sentiment… In the gifts I presented to world leaders on behalf of my countrymen, this sentiment was carefully kept in mind.”

The Prime Minister also shared examples of local craftsmanship used in diplomatic exchanges.

“…I presented a brass urli to the Prime Minister of Australia. This is an exquisite craft from Mannar in Kerala… This year, as you shopped during the festivals, you may have noticed a clear preference for indigenous products…”

The 128th episode once again underlined the government’s push for self-reliant growth, cultural pride, and public participation, messages that leaders said continue to resonate strongly with citizens across the country.



