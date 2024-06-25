Live
- Hyd’bad police fire warning shot, apprehend thief
- GHMC receives 242 grievances at Prajavani
- JC orders control of tomato, onion prices
- Applications invited for TG DEECET 2024
- Delhi Water Minister Atishi Hospitalized After Blood Sugar Plummets Amid Hunger Strike Over Water Crisis
- Controversy In Kerala: SYS Leader Mustafa Mundupara Advocates For Separate Malabar State
- Unemployed youth protest at TGPSC office
- Cantonment General Hosp to undergo revamp soon
- First chemist in history likely to be a female perfumer Tapputi
- 2 Bapatla beaches closed after six drowning deaths
Intelligence Bureau chief gets extension
New Delhi: Intelligence Bureau (IB) chief Tapan Kumar Deka was on Monday given a one-year extension till June 2025, according to a Personnel Ministry order. Deka is a 1988-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Himachal Pradesh cadre.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension in service of Deka as the Director, Intelligence Bureau, for a period of one year beyond June 30, 2024, the order said.
