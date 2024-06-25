  • Menu
Intelligence Bureau chief gets extension

Intelligence Bureau chief gets extension
New Delhi: Intelligence Bureau (IB) chief Tapan Kumar Deka was on Monday given a one-year extension till June 2025, according to a Personnel Ministry order. Deka is a 1988-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Himachal Pradesh cadre.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension in service of Deka as the Director, Intelligence Bureau, for a period of one year beyond June 30, 2024, the order said.

