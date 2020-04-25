Intense lockdown in Chennai

Chennai/ New Delhi: Tamil Nadu has declared an intense lockdown in five cities from Sunday to break the chain of transmission of the highly contagious novel coronavirus, which has infected more than 1,600 people in the state so far and killed at least 20, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said this afternoon. A four-day intense shutdown has been declared in Chennai, Madurai and Coimbatore from Sunday 6 am, which will continue till 9 pm on Wednesday.

In Tirupur and Salem, restrictions will be intensified for three days, starting 6 am on Sunday till 9 pm on Tuesday, Palaniswami said.Most COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu - one of the states worst hit by the coronavirus outbreak in the country - have been reported from these five cities. While Chennai alone has 400 cases, Coimbatore has 134 and Tirupur has 110.

Only hospitals, pharmacies, state-run shops providing essential services, government-run Amma canteens that provide food at subsidised rates, ATMs, restaurants offering home delivery, mobile vegetable and fruit shops will be allowed. Other shops are not allowed to open during this period of intense shutdown. Community kitchens, non-profits, caregivers for elderly and differently-abled are also allowed to function.

Strict security measures will be in place, strong measures will be taken to disinfect the containment zones. A case will be filed against those violating the shutdown and their vehicles would be impounded, the Chief Minister said today. Grocery shops which are usually permitted to remain open till noon, takeaways from restaurants would not be allowed to restrict movement of people and ensure social distancing. Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on the COVID-19 situation in the state as Mr Palaniswami sought more testing kits for Tamil Nadu.India is under a lockdown since March 25 to tackle the spread of coronavirus pandemic, which has killed over 700 people in India, infected more than 23,000. The government on Monday eased restrictions in non-containment zones to give a boost to economic activity in line with PM Modi's call last week.