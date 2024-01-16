Inter-state fire training centre to be built in Haryana on lines of Nagpur model: Deputy CM

Gurugram : Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday said that an inter-state fire training centre will be established in the state on the lines of Nagpur model.

He said that the Fire Department will soon have its own 90-meter hydraulic platform in Manesar Sector-8, Gurugram and a gym will be built at the fire training centre at the same location.

The Deputy Chief Minister visited the Fire and Emergency Services Training Centre in Manesar Sector-8 on Tuesday. He said that the state government is making efforts to enhance emergency services.

“To achieve this, an Inter-State Fire Training Centre is planned in Jind district, covering 25 acres of land. The foundation for this centre will be laid next month,” the Deputy Chief Minister said. He said that discussions are underway regarding establishing fire training centres in every city.

"Haryana is working towards enhancing emergency services similar to metropolitan cities in the country. The proposed Inter-State Fire Training Centre in Jind will benefit not only the youth of Haryana but also those from other states," he said. The Fire Department currently possesses hydraulic platforms of up to 40 meters in height in Gurugram and Panchkula.