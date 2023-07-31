Live
- ED attaches assets worth Rs 6.02cr belonging to Lalu Prasad's family members
- Depression to trigger heavy rains in Odisha
- Rise of 23.5 percent in detection of GST cases between 2021-2022-23
- Internet services in Nuh district of Haryana suspended following violence
- 8 students from Delhi schools represent India at the 25th World Scout Jamboree
- Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia walk hand-in-hand in Mumbai
- New beginnings for ‘KBC 15’:Theme tune changed, new lifeline introduced
- Dwarka Expressway construction nears completion; traffic expected soon: Nitin Gadkari
- Date locked for Ram-Boyapati’s ‘Skanda’ first single
- World Lung Cancer Day 2023 Date, History & Significance
Internet services in Nuh district of Haryana suspended following violence
As intense communal tension erupted in Haryana's Muslim-dominated Nuh district during Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra on Monday, the state government has ordered the suspension of internet services in the area till Wednesday.
Chandigarh: As intense communal tension erupted in Haryana's Muslim-dominated Nuh district during Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra on Monday, the state government has ordered the suspension of internet services in the area till Wednesday.
"It has been brought to my notice by ADGP/CID/ Haryana well as Deputy Commissioner, Nuh, that intense communal tension, annoyance, obstruction and injury to persons, danger to human life and property, disturbance of public peace and tranquility in district Nuh of the state of Haryana has been created by the protesters, miscreants, agitators, and anti-social elements,” said an order signed by Additional Chief Secretary T.V.S.N. Prasad, banning internet.
The Deputy Commissioner has called a meeting of both groups at 8.30 p.m. to amicably resolve the issue.