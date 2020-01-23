Interpol notice against godman Nithyananda

New Delhi: The Interpol has issued a Blue Corner notice against fugitive self-styled godman Nithyananda, wanted in India for alleged rape and abduction, officials said on Wednesday. Officials said that the notice was issued much before on the request of Gujarat police to locate the controversial godman. A Blue Corner notice makes it mandatory for member countries to share whereabouts of a person involved in a crime. Nithyananda had allegedly fled India without a passport to save himself from a rape case registered against him in Karnataka. S P7

