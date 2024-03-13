Live
- 80 people joined in YSRCP in Visakhapatnam in presence of Adari Anand Kumar
- Ex-PM Gowda’s son-in-law to join BJP, stand against Dy CM Shivakumar’s brother in LS polls: Sources
- TDP, BJP and Jana Sena holds joint programs in Vijayawada West Constituency
- Delhi High Court upholds ITAT's order rejecting Cong plea for stay on tax recovery
- Cabinet gives nod for pact with UAE on India-Middle East Europe Economic Corridor
- New Haryana CM wins floor test by voice vote
- Singapore Smash: Sharath Kamal beats World No. 13 to reach round of 16
- Small, midcap indices slip below crucial levels under severe selling pressure
- Grand Mufti of India wants Centre to reconsider its stand on CAA
- SGPC supports CAA, lauds move to provide succour to victimised minorities from neighbouring nations
Just In
Interstate vehicle theft racket busted in Gurugram, two held
Gurugram Police have busted an interstate gang of vehicle thieves and arrested two suspects from different parts of Gurugram, said officials on Wednesday.
Gurugram: Gurugram Police have busted an interstate gang of vehicle thieves and arrested two suspects from different parts of Gurugram, said officials on Wednesday.
The police have also recovered seven cars from their possession.
The gang had stolen more than half a dozen vehicles from Delhi and Gurugram for the past year.
Varun Dahiya, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) identified the accused as Sunil Kumar and Amit Kumar Jangid.
“The culprits used to steal the vehicles and take them to Rajasthan and further sold the car to their other companions for Rs 1 lakh. The accused used a duplicate key-making device and also jammed the GPS of the car before stealing it," Dahiya said.
There are about 7 cases registered against Sunil in Delhi and Gurugram including the Arms Act. Out of seven vehicles, four were stolen in Gurugram while three were from Delhi.