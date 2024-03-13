  • Menu
Interstate vehicle theft racket busted in Gurugram, two held

Gurugram: Gurugram Police have busted an interstate gang of vehicle thieves and arrested two suspects from different parts of Gurugram, said officials on Wednesday.

The police have also recovered seven cars from their possession.

The gang had stolen more than half a dozen vehicles from Delhi and Gurugram for the past year.

Varun Dahiya, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) identified the accused as Sunil Kumar and Amit Kumar Jangid.

“The culprits used to steal the vehicles and take them to Rajasthan and further sold the car to their other companions for Rs 1 lakh. The accused used a duplicate key-making device and also jammed the GPS of the car before stealing it," Dahiya said.

There are about 7 cases registered against Sunil in Delhi and Gurugram including the Arms Act. Out of seven vehicles, four were stolen in Gurugram while three were from Delhi.

