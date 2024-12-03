Live
Just In
IPS Officer Harsh Bardhan Dies in Accident on Way to First Posting in Holenarasipur
IPS officer Harsh Bardhan, a 2023-batch officer from Karnataka, tragically died in a road accident while traveling to his first posting in Holenarasipur. Read more about the incident and condolences from Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah.
A tragic incident occurred on Sunday evening, December 1, 2024, when 26-year-old IPS officer Harsh Bardhan lost his life in a road accident in Hassan district.
Bardhan, a 2023-batch IPS officer of the Karnataka cadre, was on his way to report for his first posting as the probationary assistant superintendent of police in Holenarasipur. He hailed from Madhya Pradesh.
The accident happened near Kittane in Hassan taluk when the tyre of the police vehicle he was traveling in reportedly burst. As a result, the driver lost control, and the vehicle crashed into a house and a tree on the roadside.
Bardhan suffered severe head injuries and was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The driver, Manjegowda, sustained minor injuries.
The young IPS officer had just completed a four-week training at the Karnataka Police Academy in Mysuru.
His father is a sub-divisional magistrate. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed his condolences, calling the incident "horrific" and offering prayers for Bardhan’s soul.
Siddaramaiah also extended his condolences to the officer's family, urging them to find strength during this difficult time.