Iragic Crime In Kochi: Five-Year-Old Girl Brutally Raped And Strangled By Migrant Worker

According to the police, a migrant worker abducted a five-year-old girl from her home in Kochi, Kerala, on Friday and committed a heinous crime, brutally raping and strangling her to death. The child's body was later discovered discarded in a sack in a marshy area behind a local market in Aluva on Saturday. The autopsy report confirmed the sexual assault and strangulation as the cause of death. The accused has since been arrested.



The incident came to light when a complaint was lodged at 7:10 pm on Friday, and an FIR was registered before 8 pm the same day. The authorities swiftly checked the CCTV camera footage, which revealed that the child was last seen with the laborer. Consequently, the suspect was apprehended at 9:30 pm on the same day, although he was intoxicated, and the child was not in his possession at the time.

The victim was the daughter of a migrant couple from Bihar and had gone missing from her home at the Garage junction on Friday evening. The police reported that the girl's body was discovered discarded in a sack in a marshy region situated behind a local market. The child had been subjected to a brutal assault and sexual abuse before being abandoned.

Initially, on Friday night, the authorities faced challenges in interrogating and obtaining information from the accused, who was intoxicated at the time. However, on Saturday morning, he confessed to the crime, though he also attempted to mislead the investigation team, as stated by Kochi Range DIG, Srinivas A, during a media briefing.

Earlier in the day, local residents informed the police that they had seen the child with the migrant worker near the market area on Friday. Acting swiftly, the police rushed to the location, conducted a thorough search with the assistance of locals, and eventually located the girl's body.

They added that locals also pointed out that the area behind the market is secluded and serves as a waste dump site. It is known for being frequented by anti-social elements, and alcohol and drug consumption are prevalent there.