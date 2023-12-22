Is Bloc INDIA scared of losing Muslim Votes?

INDIA bloc is in a dilemma on whether or not to attend the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple on January 22. They seem to be viewing this move of the Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust to invite all opposition leaders more as a political move and a game plan of the BJP.

The Congress party too is maintaining silence on whether or not to.attend the ceremony . This is now going to become a major issue during the campaign for both the BJP and the INDIA bloc leaders. While the INDIA bloc would like to take on the BJP saying that they were playing politics of polarisation, the BJP would counter them saying that they were scared of losing muslim votes.

Interestingly, the daughter of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge who is a minister in the Karnataka Government too made some remarks against Sanatan Dharam couple of days back. The DMK leaders have been making several comments on Sanatan Dharam which had led to major controversy. Some say Rama was a mythological character.

Even the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also recently said that he would not attend the consecration ceremony. But the Janmaboomi Trust has sent invite to Kejriwal and AAP. It now remains to be seen whether Kejriwal would reject the invite or avoid going on the grounds that he has to attend meditation session in Punjab.

It also remains to be seen what stand TMC leader Mamata Banerjee would take. She too is part of bloc INDIA. The opposition parties felt that they would get a chance to criticise the government if they did not get the invitation. But now that all have been invited, they are in catch 22 situation.