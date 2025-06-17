Israel Seeks US' Massive Bunker-Buster Bomb To Strike Iran's Hidden Nuclear Sites

Amid growing hostilities between Israel and Iran, the Israeli government has reportedly requested access to the US-manufactured Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP) bomb — a 14-tonne, non-nuclear weapon designed to obliterate heavily fortified underground sites. The demand comes as Israel struggles to damage Iran’s Fordow nuclear facility, which lies buried deep within a mountain, rendering conventional airstrikes ineffective.

The MOP, officially known as the GBU-57A/B, was developed to neutralize hardened targets such as underground bunkers and nuclear installations. Built by Boeing, the bomb features a reinforced steel casing, GPS and inertial guidance systems, and a delayed detonation mechanism that maximizes destruction after deep penetration.

So far, only the US military operates the MOP, which is exclusively deployable via the B-2 Spirit stealth bomber. No other country has direct access to the bomb, and Israel would require US approval and cooperation to use it.

Developed after the 2003 Iraq war, the MOP underwent extensive testing and became fully operational under the US Air Force in 2011. Despite its effectiveness, it remains under US control, with no foreign deployment authorized so far.

The request marks a pivotal moment in the Israel-Iran conflict, highlighting Israel's urgency in countering Iran’s nuclear capabilities — especially as Iran retaliated against Israeli attacks by striking central Israel earlier this week.