ISRO Reschedules PSLV-C60 Space Docking Experiment Launch by 2 Minutes

In a slight adjustment to its schedule, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has rescheduled the launch of its PSLV-C60 rocket carrying the ISRO Space Docking Experiment. Originally set for 9:58 PM on Monday, December 30, the ISRO Sriharikota launch will now occur at 10:00 PM. The reason for this two-minute delay has not been disclosed by the agency.

The ISRO Space Docking Experiment is a significant milestone for India's space programme. This pioneering mission will demonstrate India's ability to perform orbital docking—a crucial technology for future human spaceflight and satellite servicing missions. The successful demonstration will place India alongside China, Russia, and the United States, making it one of the few nations capable of orbital docking.

Countdown and Mission Details

The 25-hour countdown for the launch began on Sunday night at 9 PM, as preparations for the ISRO PSLV rocket launch continue. The mission will carry the SpaDeX payload, which includes two spacecraft—Spacecraft A (SDX01) and Spacecraft B (SDX02)—along with 24 secondary payloads. These spacecraft will be placed in orbit approximately 5 km apart, and over the following 10-14 days, ISRO scientists will attempt to bring the two spacecraft together, ultimately merging them at an altitude of around 470 km above Earth.

Spacecraft A carries a high-resolution camera, while Spacecraft B is equipped with a miniature multispectral payload and a radiation monitor. These payloads will aid in high-resolution imaging, natural resource monitoring, and vegetation studies, among other applications.

Implications for Future Space Missions

The success of this in-space docking technology will play a crucial role in advancing ISRO's future space missions, including sending humans to the Moon, retrieving lunar samples, and establishing the Bharatiya Antariksh Station—India's own space station. This technology will also be vital for missions involving multiple rocket launches to achieve common objectives.

In addition to the ISRO Space Docking Experiment, ISRO will conduct the PSLV Orbital Experimental Module-4 (POEM-4) mission. This secondary payload involves 24 payloads, including 14 from ISRO and 10 from industry and academia, which will be deployed into their respective orbits over 90 minutes after the launch. These payloads will remain in orbit for an expected 3-4 months.

A Historic Launch for ISRO

This launch marks the final mission for ISRO in 2024. The PSLV-C60 rocket being used for this mission is the 18th Core-Alone variant and will be the first vehicle to be integrated up to the fourth stage at the PSLV Integration Facility at the ISRO Sriharikota launch site.

As ISRO prepares for this historic mission, all eyes will be on the PSLV-C60 rocket launch, with the ISRO Space Docking Experiment expected to set a new precedent for India's space exploration capabilities as the nation wraps up a year of major achievements.