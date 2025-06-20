IT raids at 20 locations linked to Naba Das

Bhubaneswar: The Income Tax department has launched simultaneous raids at 20 locations connected to late Odisha Health Minister and senior BJD leader, Naba Kishore Das, intensifying its probe into alleged financial irregularities. The large-scale operation began at 5 am and spanned across multiple sites in Jharsuguda, Sambalpur and New Delhi as per information received through sources on Thursday. While the late minister’s Bhubaneswar residence remained closed and was not searched, IT teams continued operations at his old residence in Sambalpur’s Modipara area, D-Bar in Bhalupali and Hotel Niki —properties believed to have business links with Naba Kishore Das.

The Income Tax sleuths reportedly carried out raids at the residence of one of the business partners of the late minister. Sources indicate the raids are part of an investigation into alleged tax evasion and disproportionate assets, particularly involving coal and ash transportation operations.

Around 180 Income Tax officers, backed by 40 CRPF personnel, 60 vehicles and a scientific analysis team, were deployed for the coordinated search. Former Jharsuguda MLA Dipali Das, daughter of the late minister, was not present in the city during the operation.

Her office remained closed, although she has been contacted and is reportedly returning.

This is not the first time the Das family has faced scrutiny. Previous notices seeking documentation from the family had elicited unsatisfactory responses, prompting the fresh round of raids by the IT department. Properties belonging to Dipali Das’ uncle and close associates are also under investigation.

As of now, no official statement has been released by the IT department regarding the ongoing searches.

It is pertinent here to mention that the IT department had earlier in January carried out similar raids at different properties linked to the family of the late BJD leader in Sambalpur. Naba Kishore Das’ brother, Brajakishore Das, a super-class contractor, was also under the IT department’s scanner over financial irregularities.