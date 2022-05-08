It was Indira Gandhi who first ordered use of bulldozers on minorities at Turkman Gate: BJP

Amid a war of words over the use of bulldozer in the country, the BJP on Sunday hit back at the Congress and said that it was Indira Gandhi who first ordered the use of bulldozers on minorities at the Turkman Gate.

In a series of tweets, Amit Malviya, in-charge of the BJP's National Information & Technology Department, said: "Does everyone in the Congress party, from Manish Tewari to Rahul Gandhi, suffer from amnesia or are they simply ill informed about their own past? Forget the Nazis and Jews, in India it was Indira Gandhi who first ordered the use of bulldozers on minorities at the Turkman Gate...





In April 1976, during Emergency, Sanjay Gandhi, son of Indira Gandhi, forced Muslim men and women, to undergo forced sterilisation. When they protested, bulldozers were rolled in at Turkman Gate. 20 people died.



Congress's romanticism with the Nazis should stop at Indira Gandhi. https://t.co/lz99puC066 — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) May 8, 2022

"In April 1976, during Emergency, Sanjay Gandhi, son of Indira Gandhi, forced Muslim men and women, to undergo forced sterilisation. When they protested, bulldozers were rolled in at Turkman Gate. 20 people died.

"Congress's romanticism with the Nazis should stop at Indira Gandhi."

Also on Sunday, former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Manish Tewari shared an article written by him on Twitter, and said: "The Nazi's deployed the Bulldozer extensively against the Jews. The Jews then used it against the Palestinians. The Indian state is now using it against it's own minorities."