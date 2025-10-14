ITDA refutes charge of fund misuse

Rayagada: Amidst a wave of political claims and counterclaims, the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Rayagada, has dismissed allegations of fund misappropriation amounting to ₹4 crore, calling them politically motivated and contrary to official records.

Project Administrator Chandrakant Majhi clarified that all project expenditures under ITDA were made through due process, administrative approval and transparent documentation. “Every rupee spent is traceable and supported by official sanction. There has been no misuse of funds,” he said.

Majhi referred to the proceedings of the Special Development Council (SDC) meeting held on September 28, 2023, which approved procurement and distribution of musical instruments and sports kits to all 182 gram panchayats in the district. The project, with a total cost of ₹6 crore, aimed to promote tribal youth engagement and preservation of cultural identity. He cited a letter dated February 16, 2024 from Anusaya Majhi, then Chairperson of SDC Rayagada, addressed to former Collector and CEO, Swadha Dev Singh, recommending procurement through the Odisha Consumers’ Co-operative Federation Ltd. (OCCF), Bhubaneswar, an apex cooperative under the State government.

“This documentation clearly reflects that the process had full administrative knowledge and consent at every level,”Majhi emphasised, adding that all related records and approvals remain available for verification.

He also referred to a State Level Advisory Committee (SLAC) resolution dated December 15, 2020, which empowered Collectors-cum-CEOs to continue implementing SDC projects until reconstitution of the councils, ensuring continuity of tribal welfare programmes.

Contrary to this, BJD leader Pradeep Majhi had recently alleged that ₹4 crore of tribal development funds under ITDA Rayagada were misappropriated, claiming irregularities in accounting and transparency.

Observers note that the timing and tone of the allegation appear politically motivated, especially as documents and government correspondence indicate prior approval and procedural compliance.

Majhi said ITDA Rayagada functions with integrity and accountability, and remains open to any official audit or inquiry by competent authorities.