Live
- In 3:2 verdict, Supreme Court refuses to grant any legal sanction to same-sex marriage
- IIT-J invites applications for PhD programmes
- IMTECH & UNIVO Education Sign MoU for PGDM Online Programme
- 'Bigg Boss 17': Arguments, nomination highlight of day 2
- Unlocking a world of benefits: Learning at home
- Details of over 300 locker owners at Jaipur's Ganpati Plaza missing; BJP MP demands thorough investigation
- French Electronic major Thomson
- Waheeda Rehman, Alia, Allu Arjun headline 69th National Film Awards
- Gehlot again accuses Shekhawat, Amit Shah, Pradhan of instigating 2020 Rajasthan political crisis
- Railway's Ashutosh Sharma breaks Yuvi's record for fastest fifty in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20
Just In
It's a fight to save Constitution not house: Raghav Chadda on Delhi HC order
AAP leader Raghav Chadha on Tuesday said that it was not a fight to save a house or a shop, but a fight to save the Constitution of India
New Delhi: AAP leader Raghav Chadha on Tuesday said that it was not a fight to save a house or a shop, but a fight to save the Constitution of India.
Chadha's reaction came after the Delhi High Court set aside a trial court order cancelling allotment of his official residence.
"I thank the Hon’ble Delhi High Court for setting aside the order of the trial court, which was against me," the MP said.
He further added that this was for the first time a Rajya Sabha member had been targeted in this manner. "Till now, I have delivered two speeches in Parliament holding the BJP-led Central Government accountable. After my first speech, my official accommodation was cancelled. After my second speech, my membership as a parliamentarian was suspended."
Chadda further added that he was glad that in the end, truth and justice prevailed.
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday set aside an order by the Patiala House court that allowed the Rajya Sabha secretariat to evict Chadda from his official residence in the national Capital.