It’s misinformation: SC
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said misinformation and rumours were being spread over the incident related to Delhi High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma, from whose official residence a large stash of cash was allegedly discovered after a fire.
The proposal for Justice Varma's transfer to Allahabad High Court, the court statement said, was independent and separate from in-house enquiry procedure.
The apex court said upon receiving information, the Delhi HC Chief Justice commenced an in-house inquiry procedure collecting evidence and information.
