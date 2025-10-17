IWAI hands over Haldia Multi-Modal Terminal operations to IRC Natural Resources

The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) has handed over operations of the Haldia Multi-Modal Terminal (MMT) in West Bengal to IRC Natural Resources to enhance inland waterway infrastructure and promote multimodal logistics through public-private partnership (PPP), the government informed on Friday.

Built by IWAI with World Bank support, the terminal has a handling capacity of 3.08 million metric tonnes per annum and was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January 2023, an official statement said.

The statement said that the terminal, strategically located and connected to National Highway 41, will also receive rail connectivity, thereby enhancing its multimodal integration.

IWAI has adopted a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model on an Equip, Operate and Transfer (EOT) basis and awarded a 10-year operation and maintenance contract, which can be extended by five years, following an open bidding process.

IRC Natural Resources has been awarded the contract after submitting the highest bid, quoting a royalty of Rs 105.03 per metric tonne of cargo handled, payable to IWAI.

The operationalisation of Haldia MMT is expected to significantly boost cargo movement through inland waterways, providing a cost-effective, environmentally friendly and faster alternative for transporting goods, particularly to the Northeastern states and Bangladesh.

The handover supports the government's goal of enhancing inland water transport through the Jal Marg Vikas Project (JMVP), aimed at developing the 1,390-kilometre National Waterway-1 along the Ganga–Bhagirathi–Hooghly river system across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal.

IWAI has undertaken key developmental works under JMVP including fairway maintenance, construction of multi-modal and inter-modal terminals, modern navigational locks and installation of over 60 jetties to support and benefit riverine communities, the statement noted.