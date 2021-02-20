IYC activists protest fuel hike, seek resignation of Petroleum Minister

New Delhi: Annoyed over the hike in fuel prices and the rise in LPG gas cylinder prices, Indian Youth Congress (IYC) activists Saturday staged a protest outside the petroleum ministry here on Saturday and demanded that the central government reverse the increase with immediate effect.

The IYC activists also demanded the resignation of the Union Petroleum Minister.

Hundreds of Indian Youth Congress activists led by Srinivas B.V assembled outside the Petroleum ministry with placards in their hands and raised slogans against the government.

Addressing the gathering, Srinivas said, "Petrol and diesel prices have been increasing in the country continuously for 11 days. After May 1, 2019, petrol prices have increased by Rs 15.21 per litre and diesel prices by Rs 15.33 per litre to date."

He alleged that from May 2014 till today, the central government had "robbed Rs 21.5 lakh crore from the people of this country" by taxing petrol and diesel.

He also pointed out that on one side there was all-round inflation and on the other, a spate of diesel-petrol-gas prices.

He pointed out that the retail price of petrol had crossed Rs 100 and diesel Rs 90 in many parts of the country.

Berating the government, the IYC chief said, "Why is the Modi government not giving the benefit of low crude oil prices to the common man? On one hand, petrol and diesel prices in the country are much higher than in neighbouring countries, on the other, the increased prices have also led to the smuggling of petrol and diesel."

He also cited Nepal's example and said, "Petrol is cheaper in Nepal than in India. Only the BJP government is responsible for this."

He further said that the central government has made a dent in the budget of the housewives and the common man and within the last 14 days, the price of cylinders has also increased by Rs 75.

He said that the anti-people and anti-national face of RSS and BJP has come out.

Srinivas demanded the resignation of the Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and also demanded the central government to reduce the prices of petrol-diesel and gas with immediate effect.

IYC National media in charge Rahul Rao said that this government has no understanding of the economy.

"Inflation is already increasing. The price of gas cylinders and petrol-diesel, which is on fire, will increase inflation further. This time, petrol, diesel, LPG cylinders are out of reach of common man," he said.

We demand that the increased prices are withdrawn with immediate effect and the increase in excise duty should be brought back to provide relief to the masses suffering from inflation and recession.

The IYC activists were later detained by Delhi Police.