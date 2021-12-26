Jab for 15-18 age group from January 3

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday announced that children between 15 and 18 years will be vaccinated from January 3 (Monday). In an address to the nation, the Prime Minister also said "precaution doses" will be started for health care and front-line workers from January 10. Those over 60 with other health problems will also receive extra doses from January 10. The Prime Minister said the decision had been taken in consultation with scientists and experts. "Coronavirus is not gone. We need to be alert and cautious. The world is talking about Omicron. Today is Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birthday and Christmas, so we decided to announce this step today," PM Modi said.

DCGI nod to Covaxin for use in children above 12 years with certain conditions

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted emergency use authorisation to indigenously-developed Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children above 12 years with certain conditions, official said on Saturday.

It is the second vaccine to receive the regulator's nod for use among those below 18 years after Zydus Cadila's needle-free COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D. The government, however, has not taken any decision on vaccinating children against COVID-19. The National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 and National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization are deliberating and considering scientific evidences related to vaccination of those in the 12-17 age group, the Centre recently informed Parliament.

