Jadavpur University Takes Tough Stance Against Ragging, Withholds Marksheets of Offenders

In a decisive move to curb ragging on campus, Jadavpur University’s Anti-Ragging Committee has decided to withhold the marksheets of students found guilty of the offence.

This strict measure follows a tragic incident in August 2023 when a first-year student died after falling from the third floor of the campus hostel. The victim had reportedly endured hours of ragging and sexual abuse by senior students, sparking outrage and a widespread demand for justice.

The incident led to the arrest of 14 students under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Despite these arrests, several key perpetrators allegedly remain active on campus, raising concerns among students and faculty.

Interim Vice-Chancellor Bhaskar Gupta stated that the university would not issue marksheets to the accused students until the legal process reaches a conclusion. “The court has allowed these students to attend classes, but marksheets will be withheld until a final verdict is delivered,” Gupta told India Today TV.

The university’s decision is being hailed as a landmark step to deter ragging and instill accountability. Faculty members believe the move sends a strong message to the student body, discouraging similar behaviour in the future.

However, critics argue that the slow pace of action and the continued presence of accused students on campus weaken the administration’s efforts.

In response to the 2023 incident, the university issued show-cause notices to 32 students allegedly involved. While 14 remain in custody, court orders have permitted 15 others to attend classes and exams. The High Court has temporarily stayed punitive actions against these students.

Additionally, the university has implemented stricter hostel rules. A recent notice from the dean prohibits hostel boarders from staying outside past 10 PM without prior permission from hostel superintendents.

The measures taken by Jadavpur University reflect its commitment to creating a safer environment, though challenges in enforcement remain. The tragic loss of life serves as a stark reminder of the need for continuous vigilance against ragging.