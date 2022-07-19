Jagdeep Dhankhar files papers for Veep polls

New Delhi: Jagdeep Dhankhar, NDA candidate for Vice-President, filed his nomination papers on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was with him, as were Cabinet Ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah, and BJP president JP Nadda.

"I will always strive to enhance the democratic values of the country," said Dhankhar, 71, a former West Bengal Governor who had a long innings with the BJP in Rajasthan. "I never thought, even in my dreams, that a person with a humble background like me will get this opportunity." The Opposition has fielded veteran Congress leader Margaret Alva, 77, in the polls scheduled for August 6. The last date for nominations is Tuesday. The term of the current Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu ends on August 10. Naidu, a former BJP president and Union minister, had won comfortably in 2017.

Dhankhar resigned as West Bengal Governor on Sunday to run for Vice-President, who is also the chairperson of the Rajya Sabha by default.

Earlier in the day, Dhankhar met MPs from different parties supporting his bid. There, too, PM and other senior BJP leaders were present, besides MPs from the Biju Janata Dal and Lok Jankshakti Party, among others.