Jairam Ramesh faces flak from BJP for 'live updates' during all-party meeting

The BJP has strongly criticised Congress leader Jairam Ramesh for what they perceive as inappropriate conduct during an all-party meeting, where he allegedly posted on X the updates on the proceedings.

BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya emphasised the importance of decorum in such gatherings, stating that while open discussion is encouraged, media briefings usually follow the meetings.

Malviya pointed out that Ramesh's social media activity during the meeting appeared to be "live-tweeting", which he deemed contrary to the expected protocol.

The BJP leader also suggested that the Congress should consider sending a more experienced and seasoned representative to future meetings, implying that Ramesh may not have handled the situation with the required sensitivity or discretion.

"There is a certain propriety and protocol one associates with these all party meetings. There is free and frank exchange of ideas followed by media briefing. But a look at Jairam Ramesh's timeline and it appears he was live tweeting the proceedings. Next time, the Congress should consider sending a more seasoned hand for these meetings," Malviya wrote on X.

Ramesh's X posts reportedly focused on the demands put forth by JD-U and YSRCP leaders for special category status for Bihar and Andhra Pradesh respectively, while also commenting on the TDP's silence on the matter, which could potentially complicate matters for the BJP, given its alliances with these parties.

"In today's all-party meeting of floor leaders chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the JD-U leader demanded special category status of Bihar. The YSRCP leader demanded special category status for Andhra Pradesh. Strangely, the TDP leader kept quiet on the matter," the Congress leader Ramesh posted on X.

The BJP has underscored that certain discussions, particularly those concerning sensitive issues like special category status, should ideally be addressed through proper channels rather than being broadcast prematurely on social media.

Earlier, the leaders in the all-party meeting discussed key issues and their expectations from the Budget, scheduled for presentation on July 23.

Congress leaders, including Jairam Ramesh and K. Suresh, pushed for the appointment of a Deputy Speaker from the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

Sources also revealed that Congress raised objections regarding the NEET paper leak issue.

Meanwhile, the YSR Congress, Janata Dal (United), and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) voiced strong support for the demand for special category status for Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, and Odisha, respectively.

Ahead of the session commencing on Monday, the Kanwar Yatra has emerged as a contentious issue. This annual pilgrimage, revered by Lord Shiva devotees, sparked controversy after the Uttar Pradesh government mandated that food establishments along the yatra route display the names of their owners.

While the move aims to enhance transparency and accountability, it has drawn criticism for potentially targeting Muslim-owned businesses.

The Parliament session, set to include 19 sittings until August 12, will see the government presenting six bills, including a replacement for the decades-old Aircraft Act and seeking Parliament's approval for the budget of Jammu and Kashmir, currently under central rule.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is slated to present the Economic Survey on Monday, followed by the Union Budget on Tuesday.