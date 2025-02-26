  • Menu
Jaishankar Calls For Reform Of Multilateral System To Address Global Challenges

Jaishankar Calls For Reform Of Multilateral System To Address Global Challenges
Highlights

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar advocates for a revamped multilateral system reflecting contemporary realities, emphasizing zero tolerance for terrorism and highlighting inadequacies in existing global structures during his address to the UN Human Rights Council.

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has emphasized the critical need to overhaul the international multilateral system to better reflect today's global realities. Speaking virtually at the 58th Session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, he highlighted how recent years have exposed significant shortcomings in existing global structures.

"There is a clear and urgent need for a multilateral system that reflects contemporary global realities, one that is better equipped to respond to modern challenges, and, in essence, one that is fit for purpose," Jaishankar stated. He noted that "when the world needed them the most, [existing multilateral structures] were found wanting."

The minister addressed growing geopolitical instability, observing that the world continues to face conflicts and crises while becoming increasingly "fractured, uncertain, and unstable" in response to emerging challenges. He reaffirmed India's commitment to human rights promotion globally while maintaining an uncompromising stance against terrorism, pledging that "India will always advocate zero tolerance for terrorism and call out any effort to normalize it."

Jaishankar highlighted India's approach to international partnerships, emphasizing capacity building, strengthening human resources, and developing infrastructure while upholding principles of fiscal responsibility and transparency. He concluded by reiterating India's readiness to support and lead reform efforts, guided by the philosophy of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" – viewing the world as one family – which he described as more urgently needed today than ever before.

