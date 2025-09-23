Jaishankar, Goyal meet US officials in NYC amid tensions over tariffs and rising H-1B fees

Jaishankar meets Rubio US Secretary of State (SOT) Marco Rubio at the Lotte New York Palace on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly, said in a tweet that the two leaders held “a productive discussion on the full range of the strategic relationship” on Monday. Jaishankar is on a two-day visit to New York to attend the 80th session of the UNGA.

Secretary Rubio also tweeted after the meeting, saying: “Thank you to @DrSJaishankar for visiting the United Nations General Assembly and meeting on India US trade talks 2025 with me today.

H-1B visa fee hike

Goyal meets Greer NYC comes on the heels of the Trump administration announcing a significant hike in the H-1B visa fees to $100,000 (roughly ₹90 lakh) per petition filed. Tech giants like Meta and Microsoft have criticised the move, saying it could seriously impede the flow of high-skilled workers.

On September 20, the White House clarified the India US tariffs dispute, which applies only to new visa holders. “This is NOT an annual fee. It’s a one-time fee that applies only to the petition,” White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt tweeted, clarifying that existing H-1B visa fee hike impact who are outside of the United States, “and have a valid visa stamp in their passport,” will not have to pay the increased fees to re-enter the United States.

Goyal leads parallel delegation to meet US side in New York

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal led a parallel delegation, which met with the US side in New York. In a tweet, Goyal announced a meeting with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer in New York, to “review progress” India US diplomatic relations and “accelerate” ongoing efforts to address tariffs.

Jaishankar US visit 2025 was set to build on a similar one earlier in August. “We had a good meeting with the USTR Jamieson Greer in New York. We reviewed progress in our discussions and ways to accelerate efforts to address the issue of tariffs to deepen economic engagement,” Goyal tweeted after the meeting.